Here's what Ridhima did on Vihaan's ROMANTIC gesture in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is ruling the television screens ever since the beginning. The romantic thriller has managed to impress the viewers with its intriguing storyline.

Rrahul Sudhir, Helly Shah and Vishal Vashistha play the lead roles on the show. The trio is slaying in their characters which have really shaped up well with time.

TellyChakkar had previously shared how the viewers are set to see Vansh, Ridhima and Kabir's dance sequence for the current track in the show.

And now, here's a video doing the rounds of social media where the viewers will get to see Vihaan and Ridhima's romance. However, the BTS video is quite fun as Helly is enjoying to the fullest as she can't stop laughing as they proceed with the scene.

Take a look:

Ridhima and Vihaan's jodi is being loved by the viewers and we can't wait to see this romantic sequence.

