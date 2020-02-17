Here's what Siddharth Nigam does when someone messes with his brother Abhishek

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is presently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor plays the titular role of Aladdin and fans are simply loving Sid's heroic avatar.

Nigam has become a huge star at such a small age, all because of his hard work and dedication. The handsome hunk also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his amazing pictures and videos which he keeps sharing with his fans on a daily basis.

We all know Sid's brother Abhishek who is as handsome as him. We have also seen both sharing amazing pictures and videos on Instagram which are simply a treat to watch.

And now, Sid has shared a Tik Tok video where he is walking away with his brother Abhishek. A few seconds later, Sid is left behind tying his shoelace while Abhishek walks ahead. A guy comes and pushes him, while Abhishek seems to be stunned, Sid loses his cool and pushes him in the same way.

Take a look at the video:

Well, this video proves that Sid will bash anyone who messes with his brother. The video has given us major sibling goals.

What do you think about Sid and Abhishek's video? Tell us in the comments.