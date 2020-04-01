Here's why Rohit Reddy DOES NOT want wife Anita Hassanandani to COOK!

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Shagun from Star Plus' show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Anita Hassanandani has not only become a household name for the character she essays but also a source of inspiration for all those homemakers who are die-hard fans of Indian wear.

From her gym selfies to the foodie she is, her memories are worth visiting and since she is quite fond of travelling she has quite some pictures with her beau Rohit Reddy as well. What is so special about the pictures are the witty remarks and captions that she puts up and we are sure just like us, her followers also find her adorable!

Undoubtedly, she is all things cute...

Now that she is quarantined, she is indulging in cooking and made sabudana khichdi for her husband Rohit. However, she not only got a complimentary first burn from her cooking experience but the dish also turned out to be a flop. Anita, as witty as she is took to social media to share Rohit's expression on having the dish. Rohit also nodded in agreement when Anita asked him if he does not want her to cook...

Well, we are sure Anita is a good cook otherwise and experiments can go wrong sometimes, can't they?

Aren't Anita and Rohit couple goals?