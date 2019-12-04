Here's why Sidharth Shukla can't stop thanking Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting every week. As the days are passing by, the show is witnessing lots of twists and turns with contestants being eliminated and wild-card entries being made. The dynamics of the show have changed with time, and now, the inmates are in competitive mode to survive.



The audiences are loving the drama and controversies happening in the show. While fans are supporting their favourite celebs, even popular TV actors have extended their support to their friends through social media by appealing to people to vote for their dear friends.



The latest update is that Vindu Dara Singh, who was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 3, is currently making headlines. Why you ask? Well, the actor took to his Instagram story to extend his support to the angry young man of the house, Sidharth Shukla.Vindu shared a post where he was all praises for Sid and called him the king of the house. He revealed through his post how Sid doesn't care about anyone and is just fairly playing the game.Sid was overwhelmed by Vindu's support and shared his post and thanked him for the support.Take a look at the post.

Well, not just Vindu, there are many celebrities who have extended their support to Sid and applauded his guts and the way he has been playing the game.Sid is one of the strongest contestants in the show. However, due to his short-tempered nature, he gets involved in major fights with the inmates. But the actor surely knows how to up his game time and again.