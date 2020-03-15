Here's why Suman from Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 reminds us of Preeti from Bollywood movie Kabir Singh!

MUMBAI: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste on Sony TV attracted massive fan following.

Starring Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles, the audience was smitten with the love story of Shravan and Suman. The storyline revolved around them being inseparable childhood besties. In their

growing years they have a fight and decide to go separate ways only to find them coming together as adults and falling head over heels in love. The show was well received and looking at the audience response, the makers decided to churn out a season two of the show.

Now, even though the actors and storyline have changed, the names of the protagonist remain the same, however this time, it is actor Mohit Kumar who plays the role of Shravan in the show while the female lead is Kanikka Kapur. The way the characters are formed is something interesting and Shravan and Suman's chemistry is gradually making its way into the hearts of the audience. While the track is slowly proceeding towards formation of a love story, we realized that Suman has been shaped to look plain and simple, and she somehow reminds us of Kiara Advani's look from Kabir Singh.

Her plain and simplistic avatar with a humble and grounded nature is one of the most attractive things about her, not forgetting the grace with which she carries herself.

What are your thoughts on the same?