Hero – Gayab Mode On: Shocking! Veer’s life in danger, Shukra plans to kill him

MUMBAI: Hero – Gayab Mode On is one of the most loved shows on television and the twists and turns in the serial keep the audiences hooked on to the show.

In the previous episode, Shivaay and Veer decide to save Mama and Bantu and they reach the place where they have been caught up and now, they decide to join the Raksha Mandal gang and want to find out what’s there in their mind.

Now in the upcoming episode, goons will give some work to Veer where he has to spread the smoke in the box and then suddenly, he realizes that Shivaay is not with him.

Veer will realize that people are stuck inside and thus will go and help them out and then he will come to know that Zara and Bantu are also stuck inside the smoke.

(ALSO READ : WOW! Hero Gayab Mode On's Siddharth Nigam opens up on what drove him for the show; read inside )

He manages to save everyone including Bantu but forgets that Zara is there inside for a very long time.

On the other hand, Shukra gets to know that hero has been successful in saving everyone and now he orders the asurs to go to the smoke area and kill hero and get the ring to him.

Now it will be interesting to see how Veer will save himself from Shukra.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming track, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Major Twist in Sony SAB’s Hero: Gayab Mode On)