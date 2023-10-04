Herumb Khot: Response around Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is encouraging, especially from the young working crowd... we believe in exploring unique subjects & this is one such story

MUMBAI :Even though he was pursuing Computer Engineering in Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (TSEC), Herumb Khot was remotely interested in it. He was always inclined towards creative fields and simultaneously started his career in fashion and advertising photography. Later, he started his career in the entertainment industry and is now a successful showmaker. His latest project Sapnon Ki Chhalaang has been in news.

“I had my own creative agency and then in 2006 I was one of the pioneers of the concept of online TV that incidentally people laughed at at that time. A few setbacks there led me into the world of films, advertising and then I got into television. So basically, I had an exciting journey into every aspect of content making,” he shares.



Herumb partnered Nilanjana Purkayasstha in Invictus T Mediaworks. In his career, till now he has been associated with projects such as Peshwa Bajirao, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii & Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Ki.



After Dhadkan people had high expectations from Invictus T Mediaworks in terms of content from you. “We love the expectations that people have from us, it pushes us to up our game. Every show is a learning experience and we strive harder to make better content. Our vision is simple- make better content, which is a reflection of the life around us and values you would like to see in the world today,” he adds. Coming to Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, people have appreciated the narrative. “The responses are very encouraging, especially from the young working crowd. We at Invictus T Mediaworks always makes it a point to explore unique subjects on television and we are extremely thankful to Sony for giving us such an exciting subject to explore,” he says.

Talking about the USP of the show, Herumb shares that wherever he roams in India the ultimate dream of the majority is to come to Mumbai and make it large. “Little do they know what they are in for. Sapno Ka Chhalaang is the journey of Radhika from her hometown into the big bad worlds of Mumbai & corporate life. With her, we enter into the lives of everyone around her, from the family back in her hometown to her new flatmates in Mumbai,” he says.

The show has a fabulous ensemble cast and is high on some super performers. “Megha will be a revelation in her character as Radhika. You will see some refreshing performances in her stunning Mumbai flatmates, Alma Hussein, Sadhwi Mazumdar & Anusubdha Bhagat. Pulkit Bangia will also be seen in a pivotal role. Radhika’s Nemesis in office, the ever so elegant Benaf Dadachandji and the dashing Krishna Shetty. Her Jhansi family also has some seasoned performers in Kashish duggal, Sanjeev Jotangia, Varsha Dhagat, Lata Shukla, Haresh Sharma. Her brothers, Manav Adhiya, Bhavya Shinde and the cute Kartavya Upadhyay too are good,” he praises the team.



The promo reflects the aspiration value. So what are the factors she kept in mind while deciding the cast? “As a philosophy, we believe in casting actors and not stars. Our casting and writing is an exhausting process for our team. We are lucky to have awesome writers, a diligent creative team & good casting directors. We always make it a point to select actors that are nearly like the character they would play. So if you come to the set, you will notice that all the actors are exactly the same off screen as the characters they play. Plus we give enough workshops and prep time to our performers,” he adds.