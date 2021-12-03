Herumb Khot on Rohit Purohit and Additi Gupta starring in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: Additi was fab in her audition, Rohit too is a good actor whose potential hadn't been tapped

MUMBAI: Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha (Invictus T Mediaworks) and Studio Next's upcoming show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is making the right noise. Actors Rohit Purohit and Additi Gupta will be seen in leading roles in the fiction and it seems that the audiences are enjoying this fresh pairing. The promos have been receiving a good response.

“Additi was fab in her audition. She just got it immediately. Rohit is someone with whom we have worked earlier and we knew his potential as an actor had not been explored fully till now. Both Additi and Rohit have given their best performances till date in this show. Their chemistry has clicked. I want to specially acknowledge the contribution of our main director, Arif Ali in everything. He has brought the characters to life by extracting nuanced performances,” says the show maker.

About the kind of research that went into making the show, “We have done extensive research and are still doing it for every episode. We have doctors advising and vetting the episodes while writing, shooting and also during post-production. We want to make it an authentic show,” Herumb adds. Are shows based on the medical field difficult to make? “Authentic medical dramas are very difficult to make in every department — writing, acting, direction, prosthetic makeup, VFX. Every aspect requires research and is difficult to execute because our industry does not have prior experience of making such a show. It has been a steep learning curve for us and we are learning every day,” Herumb signs off.