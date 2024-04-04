Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!

MUMBAI:Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different approach. Continuing the spree, Star Plus bought for its audience, the show Jhanak. Hiba Nawab is seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja, aka Anirudh, as the main protagonist, and Chandni Sharma in the character of Arshi in the show.

Jhanak is the tale of a talented girl who grows up through hardship and obstacles and aspires to be a dancer. Ever since the inception of the show, it has been garnering love and applause for Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja. The viewers are adoring Jhanak and Anirudh and are also resonating with them. The show always marks a position in the TRP charts. With the appreciation and praise received from the audience, the Star Plus show Jhanak has been showered with immense love from the viewers!

Hiba Nawab, who plays the role of Jhanak, shares," I am excited and elated for the show being showered with love and appreciation. It is the hard work and talent of everyone that we have received immemorial appreciation from the viewers. There are many unexplored layers of my character, Jhanak, that have to be explored. Jhanak is still trying to find herself in the case. I watch my show as an audience member and hope she thrives and achieves wonders. Thank you for garnering us love"

Jhanak, produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, airs on Star Plus at 10.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.