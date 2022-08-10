Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh Albela', spoke about her role and how her character has changed and developed over time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:22
Sayuri

MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh Albela', spoke about her role and how her character has changed and developed over time.

She said: "For the past few years, as I've been playing the role of Sayuri, I've seen her personality change and develop in a way that makes me feel a great connection to my character. Sayuri is a young woman with unique viewpoints and thoughts on her life and motivation."

"After getting married, her small world enlarges as she begins a new family. She was initially quiet and reserved, but after becoming a mother, she has developed into a woman who is both resilient and strong."

Hiba was also seen in the TV shows such as 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai', 'Saat Phere', 'Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki', 'Kumkum Bhagya', among others.

She added more about her role and how much she enjoys playing a mother on screen.

"As shown by my character Sayuri, motherhood is a lovely aspect of a woman, and I feel amazing to be portraying such a character since it's tender and also touches the heart of the viewers. Even though I am not a mother in real life, I can feel every feeling a mother has when portraying this character," she added.

Lastly, she concluded: "This is something new for me, and I feel like it's been good. I'm in awe of how far the show has progressed and how we have now surpassed the 300-episode mark. I hope there are many more events like this, and that we hit even more significant milestones."

'Woh Toh Hai Albela' airs on Star Bharat.

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

Tere Sheher Mein Hiba Nawab Woh Toh Albela Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj insults and shames Anupama in front of the Shah family
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza recalled their initial years in the industry and how they...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Being happy is way more important
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
Gashmeer
Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'
'Kumkum Bhagya
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli
My family
Rishina Kandhari: 'My family is very supportive, they all like my bikini look'
Zwigato
Man vs. Algorithm: What dark secrets did 'Zwigato' expose to Nandita Das
Adi Irani
Adi Irani: 'Kul Bhushan is very different from what I have played in the past'