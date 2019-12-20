News

Hiba Nawab's eyes speak a lot in these stunning pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen as Elaichi in SAB TV's popular drama series Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actress is winning hearts with her stellar performance in the show and amazing comic timing.

We all know that Hiba's looks are to die for. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram thanks to her wonderful Insta posts. 

And now, Hiba shared a series of pictures, and what caught our attention were her eye-expressions, which enhanced her beauty. In every picture, Hiba has beautifully used eye expressions, making her look more gorgeous than ever.

Take a look at Hiba's pictures.

Wednesday blues

Hiba's Instagram account is filled with amazing pictures where she has flaunted her sexy, bold, beautiful, and cute side on various occasions. 

On the work front, Hiba has previously been part of shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Ssshh... Koi Hai, Meri Sasu Maa among others. 

