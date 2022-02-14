HIGH POINT DRAMA! Sara and Vedika to have a FACE-OFF soon in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Alefia Kapadia is currently ruling several hearts in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is being loved for her stellar performance as Sara in the show. Alefia is seen as Priya's elder sister.

We all know that every character in the show has seen tremendous growth and is constantly progressing.

Alefia's character too has seen many changes and the viewers are also loving how her character is shaping up.

The previous few episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been quite intense as Priya met with an accident.

ALSO READ:HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Will Ram ask Vedika to leave the Kapoor house after knowing the truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

The entire Kapoor and the Sood family were worried.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about her character and the experience of shooting for this track and much more.

Can the viewers now expect the Sood family to take appropriate action against Mahendra Sood?

Yes, absolutely! The viewers will definitely see Sara and Priya joining hands and taking action against Mahendra Sood. Eventually, they will find out who is the mastermind behind all this. The Sood family will definitely come together and fight with Mahendra Sood.

Sara was the first one to know about Ram and Vedika's past. Viewers are now expecting a strong face-off between Vedika and Sara as she has always stood by Priya like a rock?

So, I personally feel that there should be a face-off between Vedika and Sara because is really supportive of Priya. But right now, it is not on the cards. Right now, it's time to deal with Mahendra Sood and keep him at bay or take action against him because that might create a huge rift between Ram and Priya. As far as Vedika is concerned, that can be dealt with later.

What according to you should Sara could have done or can do as per the current scenario going on in the track?

In my opinion, Sara has always been shown as a passive person. She has never been proactively taken any action. But currently, I feel that it would be great if Sara can actually take a stand and sort out a lot of things for Priya with Priya participating in any action as such. So, Sara can do her little bit by finding out about Mahendra Sood and she may even take Ram's friends help. She can also take Brinda's help as she is her confidential partner. Besides this, Sara should take up a strict approach towards Vedika and tell her what she is trying to do.

Well, a lot of drama lies ahead in the future episodes as a lot of shocking things are going to unfold soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Will Ram ask Vedika to leave the Kapoor house after knowing the truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?