HILARIOUS! THIS Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor discloses an UNKNOWN secret of Birthday Boy Nakuul Mehta and it has a fun connection with his character Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is ruling several hearts as Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is being loved by the viewers as he is brilliantly portraying the role in the second season of this hit show.

Nakuul has definitely proved himself as an actor and there's no doubt in it.

The actor knows how to get into the skin of the character and leave the viewers mesmerised.

We all know that the entire star cast of the show shares a great bond with each other and their social media accounts are proof.

Recently, one of the actresses of the show Alefia Kapadia had a fun question and answer session on Instagram where she disclosed some amazing things about her and also her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-stars.

One of the fans asked Alefia about an unknown secret about Nakuul Mehta.

Alefia revealed a super fun fact about Nakuul saying that he cracks the same kind of jokes just like Ram does in his real life as well.

Take a look:

Well, Alefia is indeed hilarious and we are sure the people around Nakuul would be enjoying his crazy sense of humour.

What's your take on Nakuul's super fun unknown fact which is now no more a secret? Tell us in the comments.

