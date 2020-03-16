HILARIOUS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actor Vijayendra Kumeria aka Armaan share THIS funny similarity

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in as Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is being loved for his stellar performance in the show.

Nakuul and Disha Parmar collaborated for the second time for Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2.

Meanwhile, another handsome hunk who is ruling everyone's heart is Vijayendra Kumeria who is seen playing the role of Armaan Oberoi in the show.

Both Nakuul and Vijayendra have a very good fan following and they are known for playing many icocnic roles in their TV shows.

Well, while celebs are extremely active on social media by constantly posting reels, pictures and BTS videos, it seems Nakuul and Vijayendra are a few of them who are not able to live up to this trend.

Nakuul has shared a reel on Instagram where he is saying that he can't nail the trend and we are sure that many might be able to relate to them.

Take a look:

What's more hilarious is that even Vijayendra couldn't stop himself from commenting on Nakuul's post and we can't stop laughing.

The actor commented, "I feel it too" with laughing emojis.

Well, we feel that both Nakuul and Vijayendra has definitely upped their Instagram game and they are doing it quite well.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

