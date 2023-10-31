Hilarious! BTS's Jimin reveals a 'dirty' secret about best friend V in a live stream, ARMYs react

BTS Jimin's production diary special talk was certainly an event that will be remembered for a long time. On October 30, 2023, Jimin decided to host a special talk show that streamed live on Weverse with an open chat.
Jimin

MUMBAI: BTS Jimin's production diary special talk was certainly an event that will be remembered for a long time. On October 30, 2023, Jimin decided to host a special talk show that streamed live on Weverse with an open chat. 

The event attracted a sizeable audience, as expected from the sheer popularity of the group, but what truly caught everyone's hearts was a cute interaction between V (real name Kim Taehyung) and Jimin.

During this live session, Jimin's face effectively brightened up when he saw his best friend V aka Kim Taehyung join the live session. He greeted V's presence, and almost on cue, ARMYs could not stop spamming the open comment section. 

V took to the comment section of the live to make his FOMO (Fear of missing out) clear, His comments read, "What are you doing?" and "I want to join too"

The 'VMIN' friendship is loved by ARMYS. The mere thought of these two idols together is enough to start a new trend on 'X'. A fact that is not lost on Jimin. The BTS idol consoled ARMYs by letting them know that the only reason why Kim Taehyung could not join was due to his busy schedule with '.

Jimin served ARMYs more VMIN content by speculating how exactly V must be joining the live. He said, "Hold on, Taehyung should've come here. 

He let it all out and didn't say anything to me. Even 'Running Man', he's just saying that! I bet he's just lying down in bed (Jimin imitates Kim Taehyung on his phone) without washing up!". Jimin positively doubled down in laughter at the mere thought.

Soon enough, the comment section was filled with hilarious comments from the BTS ARMYs. "The way they all always expose each other," one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "without washing up" too much tmi.."

"Taehyung is busy scrolling his handphone watching jiminie through weverse," read another comment.

"Taehyung in his bed shirtless planning his revenge," wrote another fan.

"He is laughing soo much that his eye smile is popping up so cutely," wrote another user.

Jimin also opened up about a sensitive topic like 'masculinity', and how he doesn't like to be stereotyped as 'manly'. A refreshing piece of honesty that ARMYs loved.

For the live event, BTS's Jimin was dressed in a full-sleeved green pullover and his newly minted blonde hair. In the live talk, Jimin spoke about various topics at great length about his forthcoming documentary. He also arranged small gifts as a token of appreciation for the ARMYs who made it to the event.

