HILARIOUS! Check out Rajiv Adatia’s reply to Anupamaa

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral. Check out Rajiv Adatia’s hilarious reply.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 15:37
HILARIOUS! Check out the Rajiv Adatia’s reply to Anupama

MUMBAI : Social media is one such platform where things go viral within the blink of an eye.

The trends keep changing now and then. Actors and actresses often follow the trends and make such reels on social media.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral.

The monologue has been creating an impact as it highlights a woman’s rights as an individual.

Many Bollywood and television stars made reels on this monologue. Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Uorfi Javed are some of them and it is leaving the fans in splits.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa - Oh No! Paritosh Swears to Take Anu from Anupama as Revenge

Recently Rajiv Adatia took to instagram and created his own version in reply to Rupali aka Anupamaa. It looks hilarious and the fans love it.

Rajiv wrote, “Anupama part 2? By the way, you know I love you Rupali!”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Rajiv rose to fame recently with the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. His humour and ways were loved by the fans.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has been ruling the television screens and winning the hearts of the viewers with its track.

The plot recently got very intense. Anupamaa is worried about Pari and is determined to bring her back home. Now, Anupamaa reaches the temple to pray and luckily, finds Paritosh and Pari there.

She brings them home and Paritosh will be seen demanding another chance. He wants his family back and wants to be there for Pari.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Adhik seem to be getting closer by the day.If reports are to be believed, Pakhi is so madly in love with him, unaware of Adhik’s ulterior motives, that she will decide that she is ready to be intimate with him.

The audience can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupamaa give a befitting reply to Vanraj and Baa

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Sudanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Choti Anu BTS StarPlus vanraj kavya Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 15:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Kirti Kulhari Bold Looks are to Die for
MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari, who is known for her famous roles in films like Pink, Blackmail and Uri, looks super hot and...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”
MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in...
Yay! Happy Birthday Mona Jai Singh
MUMBAI  :Mona Jai Singh, known for her roles in various TV serials and Bollywood films posts coolest ethnic looks on...
Hot! Check out Vin Rana's Hottest Pictures
MUMBAI: Vin Rana, who is known for his role as Nakula in Star Plus's Mahabharat and Purab Khanna in Zee TV's Kumkum...
Maddam Sir: Cold War! Karishma to take the lead in new case, Haseena doesn’t feel good about it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show...
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Giving my best with Amitabh Bachchan was my constant effort” Rashmika Mandanna
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna