Hilarious! Comedian Sudesh Lehri calls his marriage ‘Hate Marriage’, and the reason will leave you in splits

Sudesh Lehri rose to fame with his fun banter from Sony TV’s Comedy Circus show that was judged by Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 09:30
MUMBAI: Comedian Sudesh Lehri has now opened up on his ‘hate marriage’ with his wife Mamta Lehri and isn’t scared of the consequences. One would be surprised to learn that Sudesh got marriage at the age of 16. The comedian says he couldn’t fall in love and hence, calls it a ‘hate marriage.’

Sudesh Lehri hilariously revealed, “My wife doesn’t understand English and I am not allowed to joke in the house. I vent out my frustration in English because she doesn’t understand. I had a hate marriage. Mujhe pyaar nhi hua. Toh hate marriage and I say it proudly. Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly.”

“That time, wo free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai batao. When I got married, I was very young. I was playing in orchestra. So, they thought I might get married elsewhere. She was in our acquaintances. One day I got frustrated and told them I will get married. My family got her from a wedding, which she was attending. They took us to a temple and we got married in presence of just a few people.”

The hilarious twist was when Sudesh spoke of the consequences of making such a revelation on a public platform. “You told me to speak the truth and I spoke the truth. Ghar jaake joote chappal kha lunga. Usme kya hai. Ek do joote k liye panga thodi lunga,” he laughed.

Credit: Koimoi

Television Sudesh Lehri Comedy Circus Krushna Abhishek Kapil Sharma Sumona Chakravarti Archana Puran Singh Sohail Khan The Kapil Sharma Show TellyChakkar
