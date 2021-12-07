HILARIOUS: Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale joke around the HYPE of Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding!

MUMBAI: Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently got married and have been painting the town red with their love.

(Also Read: Actress Sugandha Mishra jokes on tying the knot ONLINE with beau Dr. Sanket Bhosale on 26th April, owing to the serious Covid-19 situation in India....READ)

While they make quite a lot of reels, the latest one sees them making fun of the hype around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

In the reel, Sugandha asked Sanket if he will go to the popular Bollywood couple's wedding. He told her he has not been invited. She replied even they didn't call Kat-Vicky, so it's fair. She joked further how they couldn't call people due to Covid, but Kat-Vicky themselves are not letting people come.

Sanket said that since too many restrictions have been placed, they might get to hear that even Vicky is not allowed at his own wedding. Sanket then commented, "Shaadi kitni bhi dhoom dhaam se kar lo, hota wohi hai." This made Sugandha ask him what he meant.

Sanket walked away and rued about the fate of husbands after they get married.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Sugandha Mishra has the funniest response when asked if she gets locked up in Bigg Boss house with Gangs of Filmistaan star cast)

CREDIT: TOI