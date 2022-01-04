Hilarious! Gautami Kapoor takes revenge on hubby Ram Kapoor by doing this

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are with their cute shenanigans. After a holiday with the family, the actor shared a funny video of wife taking revenge on him.

He posted the video with the caption, “My wife is trying to take revenge of all the times that I have irritated her with the videos that I have shot.” Gautami goes ahead to show her phone screen which has a funny picture of Ram saved as her wallpaper.

Gautami laughs and says, ‘Haye main sadke jawan.’ As Gautami keeps laughing, the actor gets angry and says ‘Don’t laugh!’ It is hilarious.

Have a look.

Just a few days back Ram and Gautami were putting up stunning photos of the picturesque locale.

Credits: TOI