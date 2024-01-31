Hilarious! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has a 'moye moye' moment with Sharaddha Arya, check what the latter did

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Shraddha has a huge fan following and they love to see her reels. Recently the actress shared a hilarious reel with her BFF Anjum Fakih who has also been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya. In the video, Shraddha Arya orders two coffee and sandwiches for them both at a restaurant. Check out what happens next and it will leave you in splits.

Shraddha and Anjum have shared the sweetest bond for over so many years, Anjum does call Shraddha Di, in real life as well.

