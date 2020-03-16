Hilarious! Meet the sleepyheads on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI:As far as television shows go, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run. With their romance, Abhimanyu and Akshara are gaining popularity. Abhimanyu is portrayed by Harshad Chopda, while Akshara is portrayed by Pranali Rathod.

The cast and crew is much loved for their on-screen performances and also for their off-screen bond.

Both the families in the show are wonderful and even though they don’t see eye to eye in the show, off-screen, they are quite close to each other.

The show recently witnessed a leap and the show has been high on its emotional quotient. The scenes are quite serious and heartbreaking.

But the situation behind the camera is quite the opposite, and this picture featuring the gorgeous ladies of the show is a proof of it.

Check out the picture below:

In this very funny picture, we can see Manjiri palyed by Ami Trivedi, Arohi played by Karishma Sawant and Shefali played by Sehrish Ali. They seem exhausted by the draining scenes they had to perform. They have been tagged Sleepyheads and that is the right title for them. Well, if you have work tirelessly around the clock, sleep is always going to be miles away from you.

Meanwhile, on the show, since her breakup with Akshu in the show, Akshara is regarded as a successful singer, while Abhimanyu has undergone a complete transformation.

