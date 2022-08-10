HILARIOUS! Pathaan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS

We can see how Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Kapoor, Ajay Nagrath Leenesh Mattoo, and Pooja Banerjee among others are dancing to this amazing track.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:51
Pathan

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The viewers are in love with the intriguing storyline and how the track is progressing with each passing day. 

The show recently took a leap with a new generation of actors introduced. 

Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee and Randeep Rai are seen playing the lead roles. 

The show's story is constantly progressing and keeping the viewers glued to the screen. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Pihu and Prachi to expose Sid?

The viewers see how the actors have a gala time on the sets of the show amid their hectic work schedules. 

They often chill together on set as they chit-chat with each other in between the shots. 

Now, a video is doing rounds on social media, where we can see actors grooving on a peppy track. 

It seems like everyone has caught Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan fever. The star cast grooves on the title track of the movie. 

Take a look:

We can see how Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Kapoor, Ajay Nagrath, Leenesh Mattoo and Pooja Banerjee among others are dancing to this amazing track.

We are definitely thrilled to watch what made the actors groove on this amazing song.

Post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a leap, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta made an exit, while new actors have taken over the show.

The viewers dearly miss Disha and Nakuul, but they are also showering lots of love on the new actors and their performances.

What is your take on this scene? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Kapil will be shocked to hear from Josh that Raghav is getting together with Prachi again

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Reena Aggarwal Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Leenesh Mattoo Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Randeep Rai Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee Hiten Tejwani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
14

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting...
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji left everyone spellbound with her gut wrenching performance in the recently released film Mrs...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj hears Anupama’s voice after a long time, falls silent
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan excitedly hires Vanya; Katha suspicious
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya spoils Bhavani's plan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out
Harry Potter
'Harry Potter' actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby
International Dance Day
TV actors talk about their passion for dance on International Dance Day
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kruhsna Abhishek reveals what brainwashed him to not come back on the show
ENTERTAINMENT KI RAAT
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : OMG! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh storm out of the show in anger for this shocking reason, say "What a bad show is this, they call us here and treat us like this"
Priya Ahuja
EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja talks about doing GHKKPM, reveals why she was destined to be a part of this show, shares her bond with Harshad Arora, calls him the most humble person she has ever met