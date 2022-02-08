Hilarious! Rajkummar Rao and Kapil Sharma's banter on The Kapil Sharma Show will have you in splits

MUMBAI: In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma keeps mentioning that Rajkummar Rao is now a married man.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will grace The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their next film Badhaai Do. Apart from the fact that this is their first collaboration, fans are excited about the unconventional and exciting story. Rajkummar plays a cop who approaches Bhumi's character, a physical education teacher, for marriage despite her having no interest in men. Then, her girlfriend enters the picture.

In the teaser of TKSS shared by Sony, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen donning a white saree with the word “love” inscribed on it in different languages in red, while Rajkummar Rao wore a black asymmetrical kurta and pyjamas with a waistcoat.

Have a look.

Amidst all the funny moments, Kapil Sharma keeps pointing out that Rajkummar is now a married man. At one point, Rajkummar is quick to pull Kapil’s leg, saying, “Kitni bar bolege ap matlab. Dedh saal mai do bachche karne ka apke pas hi hai record,” rendering Kapil speechless.

However, Kapil soon responds with, “Dekhiye bhaisab, ap film produce kar rahe hain, humse bhi jo banta hai hum kar rahe hain,” leaving everyone in splits.

There is no doubt that TKSS is a stressbuster for the audience.

Credits: Times Now