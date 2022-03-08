HILARIOUS! Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahtein co-star Abrar Qazi in his funniest mode, wishes him on his birthday

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens.

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show.

Sargun and Abrar share a great bond off-screen and we have often seen them hanging out together.

Both have posted several fun pictures and videos on social media where the viewers got to see some amazing camaraderie between the duo.

And now, on the special occasion of Abrar's birthday, Sargun took to Instagram to share a picture of Abrar and it is quite a funny one.

It seems Sargun caught Abrar while relishing a cake.

Take a look:

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on small screens in December 2019 and has been running successfully ever since then.

The show is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on small screens for 5 years and starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles.

Here's wishing Abrar Qazi a very happy birthday!

