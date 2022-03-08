HILARIOUS! Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahtein co-star Abrar Qazi in his funniest mode, wishes him on his birthday

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi posted several fun pictures and videos on social media where the viewers got to see some amazing camaraderie between the duo.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:41
HILARIOUS! Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahtein co-star Abrar Qazi in his funniest mode, wishes him on his birthday

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens. 

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show. 

Sargun and Abrar share a great bond off-screen and we have often seen them hanging out together. 

Both have posted several fun pictures and videos on social media where the viewers got to see some amazing camaraderie between the duo.

And now, on the special occasion of Abrar's birthday, Sargun took to Instagram to share a picture of Abrar and it is quite a funny one. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil Plans! Revati and Armaan’s game, perfect execution

It seems Sargun caught Abrar while relishing a cake. 

Take a look:

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on small screens in December 2019 and has been running successfully ever since then. 

The show is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on small screens for 5 years and starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles. 

Here's wishing Abrar Qazi a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil Plans! Revati and Armaan’s game, perfect execution

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Whoa! Manini lands in a tough spot, Yuvan and Banni’s marriage shocks her
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Ajooni: Bold Move! Rajveer sent Ajooni a wedding card, Ajooni slaps the pieces of the torn card on Rajveer’s face
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Major Shocker! Manini’s ground is shaken, Yuvan and Banni enter the house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Drama! Menaka informs Panditji what she would wish Maa Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Mind Blowing! Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence over Alia Bhatt working through pregnancy, Read to know more
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked throughout both her pregnancies, recently opened up about Alia Bhatt doing the...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya 2 fame Deepali Saini bags Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Mind Blowing! Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence over Alia Bhatt working through pregnancy, Read to know more
Mind Blowing! Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence over Alia Bhatt working through pregnancy, Read to know more
Latest Video