HILARIOUS: Sumona Chakravarti posts her CHILDHOOD PICTURES on social media, netizens joke about her ‘BIG LIPS’!

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as the owner of The Hotel Chill Place. Her appearances of late have not been so frequent on the show.

Last month, Sumona informed her fans that she had caught Covid-19. It was quite an emotional ride for her and she specially penned a note for her mother. She recently shared her childhood photos recently on her social media account. It led to not just fans calling her cute and adorable but also making funny observations about her 'big lips'.

In the first photo, Sumona can be seen in a traditional green and red outfit with a big black bag. Her hair is short and neat. In the other one, she is seen in a taekwondo dress leading her friend and several others to call her 'Kungfu Panda'.

There are some who funnily joked about her 'big lips' just like Kapil Sharma does on his show. Fans pointed out they were big even in her childhood but called her 'sweet'. One user wrote, "Lips to pehle bhi aise hi the (Lips are the same as before)."

