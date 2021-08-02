Hilarious! Throwback to when Shilpa Shetty revealed to Kapil Sharma the reason she married Raj Kundra

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty. The episode was with former special guest Navjot Singh Sidhu. After Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography case, videos from the show are doing the rounds on social media.

The latest that has caught attention is where Kapil Sharma is seen asking Shilpa the reason behind marrying businessman Raj Kundra. To which, the actress spontaneously replied, "Mujhe pehle aap nahin mile na" (You did not meet me first). Have a look.

A few days ago, another video pertaining to Raj Kundra from the show went viral. In the video, Kapil had questioned Raj about his luxurious lifestyle and source of income. The host asked Raj that he is often spotted at various high-profile events, then when does he get the time to run his own business. To which, Shilpa came to his rescue and said that her husband works really hard and even works for hours at a stretch at times.

Credits: TOI