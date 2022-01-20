Hilarious! You Can't-Miss, Yeh Hai Chahtein's Yuvraj Aka Siddharth Shivpuri's Reaction on 'Bromance' With Rudraksh!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha Srinivasan and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Balraj Khurana as the lead characters.

Onscreen we have seen that Yuvraj Pillai, played by Siddharth Shivpuri, has feelings for Preesha. Meanwhile, she just considers him as a good friend.

Yuvraj clearly doesn't like Rudra because he cannot get together with Preesha because of Rudra. Yuvraj has tried to get Rudra killed but his plans fail miserably. Rudra and Preesha are finally reunited.

The on-screen rivalry of Rudra and Yuvraj is known to all but their off-screen friendship is not known to all.

The actors of the show often take to their social media accounts to share their behind-the-scenes from the shoot life.

Sidharth Shivpuri who plays Yuvraj in the show took to Instagram to share an edit of him and Abrar and hilariously captioned the post with 'Bromance' with a laughing emoji. Anybody who watches the show knows that their characters don't get along with each other so the post was a funny take.

Meanwhile, in the show, it was earlier seen that Ruhi rushed to the room to save Rudra. He finally opened his eyes and saw the room burning. Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) reaches there and is about to enter the room caught in flames. People stop her. Rudra heroically rescues Ruhi and comes out. Preesha and he have an eye-lock.

What do you think will happen next Yeh Hai Chahatein?

