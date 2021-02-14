Himansh Kohli: Never changed my style based on what’s in

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli, who will soon be seen in the film Boondi Raita, says that fashion, for him, has always been a very personal choice. The Yaariyan actor adds that what you wear and how you style yourself talks a lot about your personality and who you really are. “It is a representation of your thought process, your vibe, your adaptability, i.e. it represents your mentality and its practicality. I don't find the changing trends exhausting. It's good that we don't have to carry similar styles over and over again, I like that variation. But I have honestly never changed my style based on a new trend. If it's something I don't like, I'd proudly be the odd one out, but I won't be lame and follow what others are doing. Someone people do go overboard while following fashion trends. One should definitely see if one is wearing suits one,” he says.

Ask him what are his comfort clothes, and he says, “Well, that would be a pair of joggers and a tee if I am at home or at the gym. When it comes to going out, I would just replace the joggers with a pair of jeans. The charm of a good shirt never fades away, and if you pair it with fine leather accessories, you have nailed the look perfect for a date night.”

While he loves picking up characters with a different fashion sense, Himansh admits that its challenging to dress up like your character every time you are promoting or have a public appearance. “It's good to be in the character during promotions and dress up the same way as him since it creates more buzz about the character and the film. But it's difficult maintaining a particular look everywhere since the character which fits perfectly in a reel-life situation, might not fit in real-life situations,” he says.

Ask what does he think will trend this year, and he says, “I am in love with utility wear. I am sure that will be loved this year. Also, I'm really hoping to see eco-friendly footwear across brands this year.”