Himansh Kohli opens up on his break-up with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar was heartbroken and depressed after her break-up with Himansh Kohli, but it has not been easy for the lattereither. The actor has now opened up for the first time about his break-up with singer Neha Kakkar and how it's been one of the most difficult phases in his life.

Himansh told BT that he is referred to as Neha's ex-boyfriend by many. While he is okay with it, he surely doesn't want people to negate the work he has done. He said, 'I understand that I have been in a relationship with the person, and it’s normal for everyone to link me with her. But sometimes, I feel bad because there is an identity that I made for myself in 2011 when I started out as an actor with the TV show, Humse Hai Life.'

Himansh revealed that the two of them met in 2017 during the promotions of his film, where she sang one of the songs. He added that the two of them 'clicked', and started to go out. In fact, they were together for almost a year before calling it quits. Himansh said that he was serious about the relationship and they had plans to get married at some point in the future.

He added, 'All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash.'

