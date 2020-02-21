News

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz GROOVE to a romantic number

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Feb 2020 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one helluva show. It provided a lot of entertainment, masala, and controversies to the viewers. It was one of the longest and most successful seasons of what is known as the most controversial reality shows.

While we saw a lot of fights and violence, romance also bloomed between some contestants. One couple who is setting major relationship goals is Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. The two were quite vocal about their feelings for each other.

Even after the show ended, they are seen enjoying each other’s company. Right after the show, Asim and Himanshi, along with Rashami Desai, spent some quality time together and had a blast.

Himanshi recently shared an uber-cute video of herself and Asim dancing to a romantic number. The duo looks much in love while they dance together.

Have a look at the video.

What are your views on AsiManshi’s blooming romance? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Colors Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana Asim Riaz Asimanshi Rashami Desai

