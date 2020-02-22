Himanshi Khurana and Rashmi Desai to become bahus?

MUMBAI: Rashmi Desai is an Indian television actress known for portraying the role of Tapasya in Uttaran and Shovorni in Dil S Dil Tak. She has participated in reality shows Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jha, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13, in which she emerged as a finalist. Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model and actress who works for Punjabi films. She has appeared in movies like Sadda Haq and participated in reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.

Though Himanshi got evicted very early, she created an everlasting bond with few contestants before she left the show. Himanshi happens to be very close to Asim, and the audiences love their relationship and have also created tons of pages with hashtags around them.

The trio may not have won the game but have won a million hearts in the world. A fan has shared a funny edited picture on Instagram. Have a look.