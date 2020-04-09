Himanshi Khurana ANNOUNCES her next song in STYLE; takes a DIG at haters

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana made huge waves with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Her personal life was exposed in the show. The singer cum actress broke up with fiancée post her stint in the show and after a while expressed her love for Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz. Since then the duo has been dating each other.

Asim and Himanshi are getting many offers from the industry and producers are keen on signing them together given their immense popularity.

Post her stay in Bigg Boss, Himanshi released a song titled ‘Ohdi Shareaam’. The song was liked by many. Himanshi and Shehnaaz Gill never gelled along given their controversy and hence Shehnaaz mocked the song in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein she imitated Himanshi in the song. The clip went viral.

Well, now, Himanshi has announced her next song in a recent tweet giving away a sly message to the haters. She wrote: I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon.

Have a look at the tweet:

I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 8, 2020

Are you excited for Himanshi next? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.