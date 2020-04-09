News

Himanshi Khurana ANNOUNCES her next song in STYLE; takes a DIG at haters

Himanshi has announced her next song in a recent tweet giving away a sly message to the haters

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Apr 2020 02:28 PM

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana made huge waves with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Her personal life was exposed in the show. The singer cum actress broke up with fiancée post her stint in the show and after a while expressed her love for Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz. Since then the duo has been dating each other.

Asim and Himanshi are getting many offers from the industry and producers are keen on signing them together given their immense popularity.

Post her stay in Bigg Boss, Himanshi released a song titled ‘Ohdi Shareaam’. The song was liked by many. Himanshi and Shehnaaz Gill never gelled along given their controversy and hence Shehnaaz mocked the song in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein she imitated Himanshi in the song. The clip went viral.

Well, now, Himanshi has announced her next song in a recent tweet giving away a sly message to the haters. She wrote: I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon.

Have a look at the tweet:

Are you excited for Himanshi next? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill Ohdi Shareaam Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here