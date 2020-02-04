Himanshi Khurana goes back to Shruti Tuli

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house and has a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rapport and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience, and as we all know, Asim did have feelings for Himanshi. The singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship has been one of the most talked about topics in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the duo is head over heels in love with each other, there have been several reports of Asim dating model Shruti Tuli outside the house.

Himanshi while talking to leading portal said that she is prepared if Asim wants to go back to Shruti Tuli. She also stated that for her family approval is very important and Asim’s brother Umar has done a lot for him and she doesn’t want them to fight because of her.

Himanshi and Umar also recently unfollowed each other from their respective Instagram account. Himanshi also revealed that she indirectly told Asim that something fishy is happening outside and maybe his family is not okay with her.

She also said that Asim’s brother Umar still keeps retweeting Shruti’s tweets but hasn’t done anything good or bad for her.

(SOURCE : INDIAFORUMS)