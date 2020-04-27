Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are JEALOUS of Shehnaaz Gill's popularity: Mayur Verma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has surely ended a while ago but the buzz related to the same doesn’t seem to die down at all. Even post the show, the contestants are providing drama, controversies and entertainment to the audience.

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee landed herself in a pool of controversies by commenting on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s charity videos went viral calling it all a publicity stunt.

Now, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma has yet again made a strong statement in favour of Shehnaaz Gill. It is no news that Mayur and Shehnaaz are quite thick friends post their stint in the Colors’ show. Mayur time and again comes up with hard-hitting statements to support his friend Shehnaaz.

In a recent LIVE, Mayur claimed that a lot of other contestants are jealous of Shehnaaz Gill as she gained immense popularity among the fans for her stint in Bigg Boss. He added that Shehnaaz has become nation’s favourite which has not gone down well with many. He said, “Paras Chabbra, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are jealous of Shehnaaz. It is like tujhe mirchi laggi toh mai kya karu types”.

