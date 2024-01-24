Himanshi Parashar, aka Sahiba spoke about Teri Meri Doriyaann airing two episodes in a day from January 22nd to January 26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. What Surprise Awaits the Audience?

Himanshi Parashar

MUMBAI : Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience's excitement rising at a fever pitch by treating them to one or another twist in the episodes. The recent highlight revolved around Angad, who feels upset with Sahiba for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars.

Overwhelmed by continual love and support, Star Plus becomes the bearer of good news for all Angad-Sahiba fans: they will get to witness two episodes in a day of Teri Meri Doriyaann commencing from January 22nd–26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.—the first time for a top show to bring two original episodes in a day. This is surely going to be a gift to the audience for showering the show with so much love and appreciation. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been reigning hearts and TRP charts, and with this, it is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience. The recent promo that aired hints at the marriage of Garry and Keerat; if this is true, then it will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds and how it will affect the relationship between Angad and Sahiba! We cannot wait to witness the surprise that awaits to be unveiled!

Himanshi Parashar, aka Sahiba, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann, shares," I feel blessed and grateful for the love being showered on Teri Meri Doriyaann and have managed to grab the attention of the audience. I am thankful for all of it. This in turn brings along a responsibility to work hard and bring the best for our viewers. Now there will be two episodes airing in a day from January 22nd to January 26th. It would double the hard work, but it will be worth it. The audience should anticipate an immense amount of drama and entertainment in these special episodes. It feels great to be recognized by the audience; it is their love and applause that keeps us motivated and gives us our best."

Teri Meri Doriyaann will air two episodes in a day at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. from January 22 to January 26.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 21:07

