Himanshi wants Asim and Shefali to be together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has seen high TRPs and thus been extended by 5 weeks more. Himanshi was the closest friend of Asim but got evicted during the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

In last night's episode, Asim had a huge fight with Shefali Jariwala. Shefali took the decision to break the friendship. Now, Himanshi took to social media and shared a photo with Asim and Shefali from the show. She mentioned that she wants Asim and Shefali to put aside their differences and stay friends. Himanshi mentioned that she doesn’t want any third person to take advantage of Asim and Shefali's differences.

CREDITS - PINKVILLA