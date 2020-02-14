News

Himanshu Gokani bags Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Feb 2020 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Here we are back with news on renowned director turned producer Arvind Babbal’s new show on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show. We broke the news about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi bagging the serial as the male lead opposite Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda.

We also mentioned about actors namely Geeta Agarwal, Purnima Talwalkar and Yash Sinha being part of the show.

Now, the latest we hear that the show will also star actor Himanshu Gokani who is known for his stint in film Satyagraha.

We could not get through Himanshu for a comment.

There are reports suggesting that the show will also star TV actress Priyamvada Kant. The show is expected to launch sometime in March.

Mr Babbal has bankrolled hit show Mahakumbh on Life OK and has directed shows like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, amongst others.

Tags Himanshu Gokani Arvind Babbal Zee TV Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Balika Vadhu Neha Marda Geeta Agarwal Purnima Talwalkar Yash Sinha Priyamvada Kant Mahakumbh Life OK Saraswatichandra Shobha Somnath Ki Mera Naam Karegi Roshan Kesar Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here