Himanshu Gokani bags Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV

MUMBAI: Here we are back with news on renowned director turned producer Arvind Babbal’s new show on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show. We broke the news about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi bagging the serial as the male lead opposite Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda.

We also mentioned about actors namely Geeta Agarwal, Purnima Talwalkar and Yash Sinha being part of the show.

Now, the latest we hear that the show will also star actor Himanshu Gokani who is known for his stint in film Satyagraha.

We could not get through Himanshu for a comment.

There are reports suggesting that the show will also star TV actress Priyamvada Kant. The show is expected to launch sometime in March.

Mr Babbal has bankrolled hit show Mahakumbh on Life OK and has directed shows like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, amongst others.