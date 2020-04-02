Himanshu Malhotra can't stop thanking wifey Amruta and the reason is quite special

MUMBAI: Himanshu Malhotra is one of the well-known actors of the small screen. The actor has been a part of many successful shows in the past. We all know Himanshu is happily married to popular actress Amruta Khanvilkar. The duo has been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

Amruta and Himanshu make a perfect couple and we simply love seeing them together.

And now, it's a special occasion for both Himanshu and Amruta as it is Himanshu's birthday today. Amid the lockdown, it wasn't possible for the couple to step out and celebrate it in a grand way.

But it seems Amruta made Himanshu's birthday extra special by making a scrumptious meal for him.

Himanshu posted a picture on his Instagram account where he revealed what Amruta made for him. The actress made a nice rice flour roti, methi sabzi and daal for her hubby.

Take a look at the post:

Well, Amruta definitely knows the way to her man's heart!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.