News

Himanshu Malhotra: Playing a doctor is educational

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2020 02:30 PM

"Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do" actor Himanshu Malhotra finds playing a doctor very educational.

"I love playing a doctor. I think it's fantastic, very educational, it is very interesting and I feel it suits my personality. Also, somewhere down the line, I think I am scientific and analytical, so I also enjoy playing a doctor," he said.

Himanshu's wife and actor Amruta Khanvilkar was recently seen in the film "Malang". Any plans of working with her? "I would love to work with her but I think it's going to be a distant dream because I think she is quite shy acting in front of me at the moment. We love dancing and that is the reason why we did 'Nach Baliye 7', but as of now even I don't know when acting is going to happen or when we will get a project together," he said.

"She feels that she knows me and we have known each other since 16 years, so we know each other in and out. Acting will become slightly difficult and different," he added.

Tags Himanshu Malhotra playing doctor educational TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here