Himanshu Soni a.k.a Kabir of Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai shared his thoughts about Christmas

MUMBAI : Himanshu Soni a.k.a Kabir from Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai said, “Every time I think of Christmas, the first thing that comes to my mind is a giant beautiful Green Tree, which is decorated with Snowflakes, tinsels, and lights. The tradition is not really followed at my place, but I have a friend who throws every year a Christmas Eve party. She loves decorating her house, in fact, way before Christmas arrives her preparation starts, she plans the whole feast and invites all her near and dear ones. I look forward to meeting my this friend every year now because her energy brings in loads of positivity in my life. In childhood times, Christmas was all about decorating a small tree, parents giving us gifts, and meeting Santa in School a day before the holiday and getting chocolates. Keep the child in you alive; this festive season, let loose and enjoy. Merry Christmas everyone!”