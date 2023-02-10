Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently introduced a thought-provoking new fiction show – ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ produced by Guroudev Bhalla Screens LLP. The story takes viewers to Gujarat, where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu - Hetal seeks her share in the family property and moves out with her husband. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu devastated, as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, takes a drastic step and adopts a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage, and plans to raise her - not as a beti but as a future bahu who’ll keep the family together.

Apart from an ensemble cast including veteran actress Manasi Joshi Roy and the promising Navika Kotia who have connected with audiences within the first week, the story now introduces actor Himanshu Soni as Kabeer who will play a pivotal role in the show as Kesar’s friend. Kabeer is a charming individual who possesses a talent for storytelling. He can be impulsive at times and tends to show off a bit. To support himself, he takes on various small jobs. Kabeer is a clever worker who excels at finding innovative solutions to the most difficult problems. He firmly believes in taking advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

On bagging this role, Himanshu said, “I am glad to be back on Zee TV with an exciting show like Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. When I was offered this show, I got very excited about the concept and storyline and decided to immediately say yes to it. My character Kabeer is a little different from what I have played before, he is someone with a lot of swag and charm. He is not someone who will get stuck in situations because he is quick to find an innovative solution to any problem. Working with Manasi Ma'am and Navika is going to be a lot of fun because they both are very talented actors. I'm excited to see how the audience will respond to Kabeer; I hope they shower him with the same love and support as they've in the past to my characters.”

Well, while Himanshu is all set for his new journey, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the drama Kabeer will bring into Kesar’s life.

