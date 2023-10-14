Himesh Reshammiya turns nostalgic on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, remembers the late iconic singer KK!

MUMBAI : After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Now, every week the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their passion for singing and unique voices. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers are having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances week after week!

This weekend, the audiences are in for a treat as Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan will be seen gracing the ‘Family Special’ episode. While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress the judges and special guests with their amazing performances, contestant Abdul Shaikh truly stole the show with his mesmerizing rendition of the late KK’s song, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai. In fact, after this performance, Himesh Reshammiya got nostalgic and remembered the late KK on the stage.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “By singing scratches for so long, you have become a great singer. I must say that the iconic singer, KK, who is no more with us, has left his memories through his wonderful songs amongst us. Today, you have performed his song on this humanly impossible level. KK's voice resonates in our ears, and delivering it with such effortless emotion, touching every heart in this room, is extraordinary. 'Kamaal kar diya aapne!' You've truly amazed us!"

While Himesh Reshammiya’s compliment left everyone mesmerized, wait till you watch the other performances and stories related to it.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Family special episode this Saturday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!

