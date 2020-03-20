News

Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget look STUNNING in this BTS photo from the sets of Bepannaah

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget are two popular divas of the entertainment world. The two have been winning hearts of fans with their acting chops and stunning screen presence. 

Interestingly, Hina had made a cameo appearance in Jennifer’s show. Well, a picture of the duo has been wooing their fans. It happens to be a BTS picture of Hina with Jennifer from the sets of the show Bepannaah. For the uninitiated, Hina had made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes of the popular show. This happens to be a still from that very episode. Hina donned a lavender-coloured saree while Jennifer wore a yellow and blue-coloured lehenga. The duo looked stunning. 

