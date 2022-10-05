Hina Khan Back To Cannes, All Set To Walk The Red Carpet Once Again!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 19:54
MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan has had an iconic journey from television to the international red carpets, OTT and is one of the biggest fashionistas of our industry today!  The actress made her debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019 and had the most talked about walk as an Indian Celebrity in the history of Cannes.  And now Hina is all set to return back to the festival which was lying low for the last two years due to Covid-19.  Our source informs us, "Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes Red Carpet.  

All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang in her debut year when she walked not once but twice and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other.  Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide."  We tried reaching out to Hina to confirm but she remained unavailable.  
Hina had launched the poster of Lines in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and later went on to sweep many awards for the film.

We are sure all eyes are on Hina once again as the actress will make India proud!  Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner - Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

