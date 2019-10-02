Hina Khan celebrates her birthday in a grand way

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular television actresses, turns a year older today. The pretty lady, who has won the hearts of audience with her acting chops and style statements, has celebrated her birthday in a grand way.



The actress celebrated her birthday with her friends and family last night. And the videos from her bash are now doing rounds on the internet. In the same, we can see Hina cutting several cakes as she donned an adorable happy birthday tiara. For the uninitiated, Hina has been celebrating her birthday since last week, thanks to her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and well wishers. She took to her Instagram account to share that she has been cutting multiple cakes and thanked her pals and colleagues who have been treating her with cakes and gifts. Also, her doting beau Rocky baked several cakes for her and even pampered her with flowers.



Take a look below:

On the professional front, Hina came into limelight after acting in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently working on Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. She will also be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind in which she will be seen as Gosha, a visually impaired girl.