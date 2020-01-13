Hina Khan completes 11 years in the industry; shares picture from YRKKH days

MUMBAI: Hina Khan made her TV debut as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role for 8 long years and then went on to participate in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The actress clocked 11 years in the industry. Although it wasn't a bed of roses for the pretty face, she did not lose hope and proved her mettle in all spheres of life. Hina's journey has been nothing less than inspirational. Since yesterday, the fans of the diva have been bombarding social media with sweet messages and notes to celebrate the occasion.

Recently, the actress also decided to acknowledge their efforts and ring this happiness in the sweetest way possible. She took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. In the picture, she is seen dressed as our beloved Akshara, beaming with a huge smile on her face. She captioned it as, 'This is all where it started.'

Have a look.

Shower your wishes on Hina in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla