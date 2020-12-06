Hina Khan flaunts a huge diamond ring; has she got ENGAGED to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal?

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. The duo fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata where the actress played the lead role as Akshara while Rocky was the supervising producer of the show. Initially, they were friends but ultimately their friendship turned into love.

They made their relationship official when Rocky appeared in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 and proposed to Hina on national television. Rocky and Hina are head over heels in love with each other, and their cute and romantic pictures on social media give us major love goals.

However, it seems like Hina and Rocky have formalized their relationship. In a recent story shared by Hina, the actress is seen flaunting a huge diamond studded ring which she is wearing on her engagement finger. Since then the fans are speculating if the actress has got engaged to Rocky.

Well, the buzz may have turned out to be true as recently Hina and Rocky along with their families went for a holiday in Maldives. Maybe the couple decided to exchange rings in the beautiful locales of Maldives away from city’s hush-hush and most importantly keeping pandemic in mind.

Well, these are the assumptions drawn by fans and if this news turns out to be true then we are sure fans cannot wait for Miss Khan turning bride.

Off late we have witnessed many actors and singers taking their wedding vows. Let's wait and watch if Hina and Rocky are the next couple in tinsel town to get hitched!