Hina Khan gives us major hairstyling goals; these pictures prove it

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such personality of the small screen who needs no introduction. The actress who shot to fame as Akshara with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way in her career. Hina's career is reaching new heights with every passing day and her achievements are proof.

Hina is a complete package and knows how to maintain her personality with her stylish avatars. The actress' Instagram account is proof that Hina is one stylish diva who has always showcased her fashionable side.

Miss Khan knows how to dress up as per the occasion and there's always a variety of elements in her every look. Be it her makeup, her dress or her hairstyle, Hina never fails to set new trends.

Apart from experimenting with different types of outfits, Hina has always tried to do something different with her hair. Hina's Instagram account is filled with lots of pictures where she has shared her various looks and every time she has opted for some different and unique hairstyle.

Take a look at the pictures:

Be it rocking an open hair look, opting for a messy bun, fishtail braids, curled hair, a simple ponytail, Hina has rocked each of thee looks like a pro.

Also, Hina has given us major hairstyling goals.

On the work front, Hina Bollywood debut film Hacked released on 7th February. The actress has a series of projects lined up and we are really excited about it.

