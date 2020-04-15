Hina Khan has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for Anita Hassanandani...

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most fashionable divas of television.

Seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, a docile and disciplined daughter-in-law, she went on to charm the audience and had one and all smitten with her participation in Bigg Boss.

While her fitness transformation set an example that nothing is impossible if you are determined to achieve it, she proved that she can portray almost any shade and ace it as she portrayed the vamp, the iconic Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kii.

She soon quit the show to pursue her dreams on the 70mm and along with that, she's doing a lot of things including travelling to new places and exploring as a part of her holiday diaries.

A celebrity who shares similar interests as that of hers is Anita Hassanandani.

Anita strated her career on the small screen and also appeared in a host of films. She is friends with a lot of her industry friends and loves travelling too.

Infact recently, when Hina put up a post, Anita mentioned that she has the same outfit and that she purchased it from Goa.

And now, as Anita celebrated her birthday yesterday, Hina had a special message and compliment for Anita.

Take a look:

Isn't that sweet?