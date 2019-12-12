News

Hina Khan Makes It To The Top 3 Of 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 Ahead Of Katrina Kaif

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: As we near the end of this year, Eastern Eye, a UK-based weekly newspaper released the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 on Wednesday. 

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt topped the list this year with last year’s winner Deepika Padukone sliding on the second position and actress Hina Khan making her mark to the Top 3. 

It has been quite an eventful year for actress Hina Khan who has, in the recent past, made her mark as a fashion icon, been the first television actor to walk the prestigious Cannes International red carpet, made her way from television to Cinema to music video has very well-deservingly made it to the 3rd position of the list along with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and others. 

Asjad Nazir, the newspaper's Entertainment Editor behind the annual list, which is now in its 15th year shared the list on his Twitter account. 

Tags > Hina Khan, The Top 3 Of 50, Sexiest Asian Women, Ahead Of Katrina Kaif, TellyChakkar,

